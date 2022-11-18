FreeCurrencyRates.com

Dominant India ends its campaign at 15th Asian Airgun Championships in South Korea with a rich haul of 25 gold medals

In Shooting, a dominant India ended their campaign at 15th Asian Airgun Championships in South Korea with a rich haul of 25 gold medals, including the two available on the final day on Friday.

Indian Pair of Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana won the 10 meter Junior Air Pistol Mixed Team event. Bhaker and Rana shot 578 in the qualification to finish second behind Uzbekistan’s Nigina Saidkulova and Mukhammad Kamalov, who shot 579. However, the Indian duo turned the tables on the Uzbeks in the final with a crushing 17-3 victory.

The Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu clinched the yellow metal in the corresponding senior event. Sangwan and Sidhu completely outshot Kazakhstan’s Valeriy Rakhimzhan and Irina Yunusmetova 17-3 in the Air Pistol Mixed Team final. Sangwan and Sidhu completely outshot Kazakhstan’s Valeriy Rakhimzhan and Irina Yunusmetova 17-3 in the Air Pistol Mixed Team final. They had topped the qualification round with a score of 579 with the Kazakhs finishing second with 577, thereby setting up the gold medal clash.

In a show of complete dominance, India won 25 out of the 28 events in the competition schedule over eight days.

