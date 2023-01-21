इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jan 2023 10:52:34      انڈین آواز
Domestic share markets log around 0.5 per cent gains in the week

AMN/ WEB DESK

The domestic share markets logged gains of around half a per cent in the week that ended yesterday. The BSE Sensex closed above the 60,600 level and the Nifty settled above the 18,000 mark. In a highly volatile week, the Sensex and the Nifty, both added amid mixed global cues. Both indices settled lower in three out of five trading sessions.  

During the week,  the Sensex rose 361 points or 0.6 per cent to settle at 60,622. The Nifty index rose 71 points or 0.4 per cent to settle at 18,028. 

In the broader market BSE, during the week, the Mid-Cap index fell 0.66 per cent and the Small-Cap index declined 0.79 per cent, underperforming the Sensex.

