Domestic LPG price reduced across India

AMN

The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been reduced across the country. In Delhi, it will be cheaper by Rs ten per cylinder. Now, an LPG cylinder will cost Rs 809 in Delhi. The new rate will be effective from tomorrow. Indian Oil Corporation said the same reduction has been carried out in other parts of the country also.

In the past few days, the oil companies have also reduced the retail price of diesel by 60 paise and petrol by 61 paise per litre at Delhi market. There was a corresponding reduction in prices at other markets during this period also. This reduction has come as a relief to motorists and transporters across India.