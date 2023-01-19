Domestic air passenger traffic went up by 47% IN 2022 compared to 2021: DGCA

AMN/ WEB DESK

Domestic Air passengers’ traffic registered an annual growth of 47.05 percent during the last year in comparison to the corresponding period of January to December 2021. In a report, Directorate General of Civil Aviation stated that passengers carried by domestic airlines during January to December 2022 were 1232.45 lakhs as against 838.14 lakhs during the corresponding period of 2021. The DGCA said, a total of 408 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines during the last month. The major reasons for complaints are flight problems and refunds.