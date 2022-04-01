FreeCurrencyRates.com

Dodge Kemmer’s brilliant last round 66 gives him a three-shot win at Gurugram Challenge 

Harpal Singh Bedi

Nuh, Haryana,  1 April: American Dodge Kemmer fired a brilliant last round of six-under 66  to win the US$75,000 Gurugram Challenge by  three-shot  at 23-under 265 at the Classic Golf & Country Club here today.

Thailand’s Chanat Sakulpolaphaisan (68) took second place at 20-under 268  while 17-year old rookie Arjun Bhati, playing took a creditable third place at 18-under 270.

Indonesia’s Rory Hie, the leader for the first three days, carded a 73 on Friday to finish tied fourth at 17-under 271. India’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (67) and England’s Joshua Grenville-Wood (68) also took a share of fourth place.

Dodge Kemmer (67-66-66-66), lying one shot off the lead in second place after round three, shot a third straight 66, a bogey-free round, to come home the winner on the most windy day of the week.

The 34-year-old  American  who had almost missed his tee off in round three after having trouble finding transport to the course, took the lead early in the day with birdies on the third and fourth holes even as overnight leader Rory Hie of Indonesia dropped a double-bogey on the third to drop down the leaderboard.

Kemmer, who turned professional in 2010, then pushed ahead with two crucial birdies on the seventh and eighth. He chipped out from the trees on the seventh before sinking a six-footer. Dodge made a long conversion on the 13th for another birdie before driving it close to the green on the 15th to pick up his sixth shot of the day.

Asian Tour regular Kemmer’s success ratified his decision to stay on for the event after last week’s The DGC Open presented by Mastercard, where he finished joint 49th.

“It was a great decision!” said Kemmer. “I like being in India, it was an easy choice. Obviously, a win is always good and good for the confidence and gets me in a good place on the ADT list in case I need that to stay on the Asian Tour next year.

“I saw on the forecast it was going to be windy and I noticed a lot of the pins yesterday and they were definitely the hardest of the week so I didn’t have a number in mind or expectations but I knew that scores would probably be higher, just with the wind and the pins, and so probably played a little more conservative if anything into the greens and that definitely paid off as I didn’t have any bogeys, which is a great way to have a final round.” He added

Chanat Sakulpolaphaisan (66-67-67-68), who was overnight tied third, shot a flawless 68 in round four to rise one spot to second place. He chipped-in for birdie on the fifth.

Arjun’s final round of 66, along with winner Kemmer’s round, was the day’s joint best score. Playing only his second event after turning professional,  he had the best finish among the Indians

Arjun  (70-66-68-66) mixed seven birdies with a bogey during his 66. He began his day with a 30-feet birdie conversion on the first hole that set up the round for him.

, “I’m very proud of my effort this week. Scoring 18-under is a huge confidence-booster for me. It’s a dream start to my career. I putted really well this week.” He said

