Documents reveal China discussed weaponisation of COVID-19 prior to pandemic

AMN/ WEB DESK

As the world continues to battle the deadly coronavirus, questions raise over China’s role in the spread of the pandemic. Documents obtained by the US State Department reveal that China discussed weaponisation of COVID-19. The documents reveal Chinese Army commanders had predicted that World War 3 will be fought with biological weapons.

The military document titled ‘The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons’ reveal the Chinese military’s plans with regards to bioweapons that could cause the enemy’s medical system to collapse.

The paper obtained by the US officials were reportedly written by Chinese military scientists and senior public health officials in 2015.