District level Yuva Utsav-lndia @2047 organised in Chandigarh

AMN

Nehru Yuva Kendra Chandigarh, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, on Monday orgainsed District level Yuva Utsav-lndia @2047, in collaboration with District Administration, U.T. Chandigarh at Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector-42, Chandigarh. The Theme for Yuva Utsav was “Panch Pran”, as narrated by Prime Minister Narendera Modi during his Independence Day Speech on 15th August 2022.

The event had stalls participation by various government departments of District Administration namely Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education, Sports Department, Skill Development Mission, Department of Health, and Self -Help Groups by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Chandigarh and an exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by Central Bureau of Chandigarh, Government of India.

This one day event had participation of around 200 students in competitions of 5 different categories: Young Artist Contest-Painting, Young Artist winner Contest-Poetry, Photography Contest, Declamation Contest on the theme of Panch Pran of Amritkaal, Cultural Festival- Group Events wherein, Youth in the age group of 15- 29 years participated.