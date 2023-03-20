इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2023 11:25:29      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

District level Yuva Utsav-lndia @2047 organised in Chandigarh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Nehru Yuva Kendra Chandigarh, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, on Monday orgainsed District level Yuva Utsav-lndia @2047, in collaboration with District Administration, U.T. Chandigarh at Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector-42, Chandigarh. The Theme for Yuva Utsav was “Panch Pran”, as narrated by Prime Minister Narendera Modi during his Independence Day Speech on 15th August 2022.

The event had stalls participation by various government departments of District Administration namely Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education, Sports Department, Skill Development Mission, Department of Health, and Self -Help Groups by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Chandigarh and an exhibition on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by Central Bureau of Chandigarh, Government of India.

This one day event had participation of around 200 students in competitions of 5 different categories: Young Artist Contest-Painting, Young Artist winner Contest-Poetry, Photography Contest, Declamation Contest on the theme of Panch Pran of Amritkaal, Cultural Festival- Group Events wherein, Youth in the age group of 15- 29 years participated.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

عالم اسلام کے نامور مفکر مالک بن نبی پر آئی او ایس کا دوروزہ بین الاقوامی سمینار اختتام پذیر

امریکہ ،قطر، عمان ، بنگلہ دیش، ملیشیا ، انڈونیشیا ، الجیریاا ...

پریس کلب آف انڈیا میں مفت یونانی میڈیکل کیمپ کا انعقاد

یونانی کا فائدہ نہ صرف عام لوگوں کو بلکہ مین اسٹریم سے جڑے لو ...

جاپان کے وزیر اعظم کیشیدہ فومیو، بھارت کے دو روزہ دورے پر نئی دلّی آرہے ہیں

جاپان کے وزیر اعظم کیشدہ فومیو، بھارت کے دو روزہ دورے پر، کل ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart