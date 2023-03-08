इंडियन आवाज़     08 Mar 2023 02:04:33      انڈین آواز
‘Distorting, twisting, lying with straight face’: Cong slams BJP over Rahul criticism

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad over his criticism of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the UK, accusing him of distorting, twisting and lying “with a straight face”.

The Congress’ attack came after Prasad, a former Union minister, lashed out at Gandhi for his criticism of the state of democracy in India and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh).

At a press conference, the BJP leader also accused Gandhi of seeking the intervention of Europe and the US in India, and said he has gone against the consensus in India against any interference in its internal affairs by foreign powers.

“Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad is doing what he and his Supremo do best– distort, twist, defame and lie with a straight face,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Tagging a media report on Prasad’s remarks at the presser, Congress’ media department head Pawan Khera said on Twitter, “There is nothing more amusing than watching an unemployed leader of a ruling party trying to seek relevance and re-employment.”

“Those who have a full time job of twisting statements of opposition leaders forget their own favourite slogan ‘Ab Kii Baar, Trump Sarkaar’,” Khera said.

Gandhi’s remarks at various interactions in the UK have triggered a political slugfest with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and the Congress hitting back by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raking up internal politics abroad.

