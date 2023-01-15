Disaster Management Secy inspects Joshimath, asks officials to monitor crack patterns and growth

AMN

Disaster Management Secretary Dr. Ranjit Kumar Sinha has inspected the landslide-affected areas in Joshimath, Uttarakhand including Auli Ropeway, Manohar Bagh, Shankaracharya Math, JP Colony along with geologists and senior officials. Dr. Sinha asked the concerned officials to monitor crack patterns and growth. Talking to News Agency he said providing immediate relief and rescue to the affected people is the top priority of the state government. The affected families are being shifted to safer places he added.