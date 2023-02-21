इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2023 07:40:45      انڈین آواز
Director Agriculture Department Mohammad Iqbal -started seedling of vegetable crops at kitchen garden Lalmandi Srinagar

AMN

Director Agriculture Department Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal -started seedling distribution of different vegetable crops at kitchen garden Lalmandi Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley.

While interacting with the farmers, kitchen garden lovers, backyard vegetable growers from the adjacent areas of the Srinagar district, the Director reiterated the Department’s commitment to ensure the availability of quality vegetable seedlings round the year. He said the seedlings shall be provided to the farmers in general and urban farmers in particular so that the vegetable sector could be promoted not only in the rural areas but in Srinagar and other urban areas of Kashmir Valley.

Mr Iqbal said that kitchen gardening and backyard farming is trending and is not only providing an opportunity to produce fresh vegetables for household consumption to the concerned farmers but also gives an idea to train the youth in agriculture activities which in some of the developed countries of the world is an important part of School curriculum.

