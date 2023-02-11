इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2023 12:43:20      انڈین آواز
Direct Tax collections for 2022-23 grow 24% so far, compared to corresponding period of last year

Published On:

Direct Tax collections for 2022-23 are at 15.67 lakh crore rupees till now. The collections are 24.09 percent higher than gross collections for corresponding period of last year. Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stands at 12.98 lakh crore rupees which is 18.40 percent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year. This is 91.39 percent of the total Budget Estimates of Direct Taxes for 2022-23 and 78.65 percent of the Revised Estimates of Direct Taxes for 2022-23.

The growth rate for Corporate Income Tax (CIT) is 19.33 percent while that for Personal Income Tax (PIT) is 29.63 percent. After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 15.84 percent and that in PIT collections is 21.93 percent.

Refunds amounting to 2.69 lakh crore rupees have been issued during 1st April, 2022 to 10th February this year. The refunds are 61.58 percent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

خبرنامہ

ہردلعزیز شاعر امجد اسلام امجد اس دنیا میں نہیں رہے

معروف شاعر، ڈراما نویس اور کالم نگار امجد اسلام امجد 79 سال کی ...

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

