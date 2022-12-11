Direct flights between Jaffna and Chennai to resume tomorrow

AMN/ WEB DESK

Direct flights between Jaffna and Chennai will resume tomorrow. The move is expected to help the tourism sector of Sri Lanka’s cash-strapped economy. Alliance Air will operate direct flights between Jaffna International Airport in Palaly, and Chennai from tomorrow with 4 weekly flights. The airline is resuming its operations in this sector after a gap of three years.



Sri Lanka’s aviation minister told the parliament last week that the airport runway requires more improvements. Currently, only aircraft of 75 passenger capacity can operate using the runway. The airport was upgraded jointly by India and Sri Lanka in 2019 as the third international airport of the island nation.