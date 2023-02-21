इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2023 10:46:12      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Digital University to reduce cost of higher education & skill education: Dharmendra Pradhan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has said that India is setting up a Digital University which will drastically reduce the cost of higher education and skill education. He said, this will also increase accessibility to a wide variety of education and skill programmes. Mr Pradhan said this while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit virtually on Tuesday.

The Minister said, the Government is creating multiple entry and exit points in the education system which will provide youth horizontal and vertical mobility across disciplines in general education and skill education. Mr Pradhan also highlighted the role of open-source digital tools that have helped India realise its ambition in the education and skill sector.

The SCO is a permanent inter-governmental international organisation comprising eight members — China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan — strengthening bilateral relations and regional security.

“We are now creating multiple entry and exit points in the education system which will provide youth the horizontal and vertical mobility across disciplines — general education and skill education,” the minister said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل گوتیرش نےخوشحال اور پُرامن افریقہ کے لیے اپنے حمایت کا اظہار کیا

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے افریقن یونین ک ...

زلزلہ تباہی: جب تک ’ضرورت ہے‘ امدادی قافلے شام جاتے رہیں گے-UN

اقوام متحدہ کی امدادی ٹیموں نے بتایا ہے کہ زلزلے سے ہولناک تب ...

کیا ایئر انڈیا کا تاریخی معاہدہ بھارت میں ملازمتیں پیدا کرے گا؟-Air India-Airbus

عندلیب اختر ٹاٹا کی ایئر لائنز کمپنی ایئر انڈیا نے 470 نئے ہو ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart