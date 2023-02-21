Digital University to reduce cost of higher education & skill education: Dharmendra Pradhan

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has said that India is setting up a Digital University which will drastically reduce the cost of higher education and skill education. He said, this will also increase accessibility to a wide variety of education and skill programmes. Mr Pradhan said this while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit virtually on Tuesday.

The Minister said, the Government is creating multiple entry and exit points in the education system which will provide youth horizontal and vertical mobility across disciplines in general education and skill education. Mr Pradhan also highlighted the role of open-source digital tools that have helped India realise its ambition in the education and skill sector.

The SCO is a permanent inter-governmental international organisation comprising eight members — China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan — strengthening bilateral relations and regional security.

