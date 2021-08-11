MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha will face action, says Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
China puts Canadian Michael Spavor in jail for 11 years as Huawei row intensifies
10 killed, 25 feared trapped in landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district
India, Singapore review entire gamut of bilateral relations
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Aug 2021 02:10:16      انڈین آواز

Digital revolution will be key driver of growth: Singapore’s Dy PM at CII

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter

Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat expressed confidence in India’s strong economic fundamentals. He said that as the global economy recovers, India, with its resilient fundamentals, would bounce back strongly.

India has a vast number of young adults, a large and growing market, and is rapidly adopting digital technology-based platforms such as AADHAR, digital payments and e-RUPI.

Speaking on India – Singapore trade relations, DPM Heng highlighted the ‘India – Singapore Comprehensive Economic Co-operation Agreement (CECA)’ signed in 2005. He added that the CECA remained significant as it was the first comprehensive bilateral trade agreement that India signed with any country. The agreement has benefitted our two countries, and bilateral trade has grown. Singapore has been India’s largest source of FDI in recent years and India’s investment in Singapore has also increased.

Speaking on economic recovery, DPM Heng shared that in a world disrupted by COVID-19, India must work with partners beyond its shores, to make greater progress for itself and the world. On the way forward, DPM shared that Singapore was keen to partner India to grow and better integrate our digital economies, and that there was significant potential to collaborate on new areas of opportunities – such as FinTech and sustainability.

On future opportunities, DPM Heng highlighted there are many opportunities in urban solutions and agri-tech that businesses in India and Singapore can jointly explore.

Dr Naushad Forbes, Past President, CII and Co-Chairman, Forbes Marshall Private Limited in his opening remarks highlighted that there are three stages to the pandemic, in first stage in early 2020, with no vaccines and limited information countries adopted preventive approaches. The second stage marked the arrival of vaccines and rapid vaccination followed by third stage of opening of economic activities.

Earlier, opening the plenary at CII Annual Meeting 2021, the Director General of CII, Mr. Chandrajit Banerjee, welcomed all the dignitaries and attendees.

Digital revolution will be key driver of growth: Singapore’s Dy PM at CII

Staff Reporter Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swe …

Govt target is to achieve 100 kms per day of highway construction: Gadkari at CII Meet

By Andalib Akhter Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari today said that Government t …

New India is ready and committed to grow with new world, says PM at CII meet

The government has utilized the pandemic to undertake bold reforms to revive growth: PM Modi By Andalib …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian Olympians get Rousing Welcome at Home

A Akhter / Sport Desk Indian Olympians and Medalists today got rousing welcome on returning home from Tokyo ...

PM Modi congratulates Indian Olympians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the T ...

Pinky Karmakar, Olympics torchbearer works as labour in Assam

WEB DESK While India is celebrating its victory at Tokyo Olympics, it's important to look back at the harsh ...

خبرنامہ

ٰای روپی کیا ہے اور یہ کیسے کام کرتا ہے؟ E Rupi

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ دنوں وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کے ذریعہ کئے گئے ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz