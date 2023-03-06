इंडियन आवाज़     06 Mar 2023 11:42:50      انڈین آواز
Digital Payments Awareness Week: RBI launches Mission ‘Har Payment Digital’

AMN / WEB DESK

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today launched the Mission ‘Har Payment Digital’ on the occasion of Digital Payments Awareness Week (DPAW) 2023. This is part of RBI’s endeavour to make every person in India a user of digital payments. DPAW 2023 will be observed from the 6th to 12th of March, 2023. The campaign theme is “Digital Payment Apnao, Auron ko bhi Sikhao” (Adopt digital payments and Also teach others).

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “Har Payment Digital” is aimed at reinforcing the ease and convenience of digital payments and facilitating onboarding of new consumers into the digital fold. Various campaigns highlighting the digital payment channels available are being planned by the banks and non-bank payment system operators. This will further encourage and support the adoption of digital payments in the country, He added. He informed that payment systems in India have witnessed over one thousand crore transactions every month since December 2022.

Mr. Das said, RBI’s Regional Offices will take up Jan Bhagidari activities to promote the acceptance and use of digital payments under the G20 theme of promoting digital public infrastructure during Indian presidency. The Reserve Bank will also initiate a ‘75 Digital Villages’ programme in observance of 75 years of Independence. Under this programme, Payment System Operators will adopt 75 villages across the country and convert them into digital payment enabled villages.

While launching the Mission “Har Payment Digital”, the Governor appealed to all the stakeholders – banks, non-banks, payment system operators, digital payment users, etc. – to adopt digital payments and teach others about the merits of using digital payments. This would encourage every person to become a digital payment user.

