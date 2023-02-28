Digital Library to greatly benefit children in competitive examinations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Digital Library Gyan Kendra will greatly benefit the children in competitive examinations. The Prime Minister said this in reply to a tweet by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who is an MP from Jaipur Rural.

Mr. Rathore has tweeted that the lives of 1500 children from 14 villages of Bamanwas, Bhavpura, Rojda and Surana Gram Panchayats of Jaipur Rural are being enriched through the Digital Library ‘Gyan Kendra’. He said, soon there will be such Kendra in 75 villages in Amrit Kaal.