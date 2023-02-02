इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2023 10:53:29      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Digi Yatra to be implemented at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada and Hyderabad Airports by March 2023

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Government has said that Digi Yatra will be implemented at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada and Hyderabad Airports by March this year. The Digi Yatra policy is an initiative for a biometric boarding system using Facial Recognition Technology at airports. The Civil Aviation Ministry said, Digi Yatra will be implemented across airports in a phased manner. In the first phase, Digi Yatra has been launched at Delhi, Bangalore and Varanasi Airports in December last year.

The Ministry said, it aims at providing a seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers at airports. To give wide publicity to Digi Yatra, Airport Operators and Airline Operators are doing in-flight announcements, through boarding passes, providing help desk support and displaying banners and films.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart