Digi Yatra to be implemented at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada and Hyderabad Airports by March 2023

AMN

The Government has said that Digi Yatra will be implemented at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada and Hyderabad Airports by March this year. The Digi Yatra policy is an initiative for a biometric boarding system using Facial Recognition Technology at airports. The Civil Aviation Ministry said, Digi Yatra will be implemented across airports in a phased manner. In the first phase, Digi Yatra has been launched at Delhi, Bangalore and Varanasi Airports in December last year.

The Ministry said, it aims at providing a seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers at airports. To give wide publicity to Digi Yatra, Airport Operators and Airline Operators are doing in-flight announcements, through boarding passes, providing help desk support and displaying banners and films.