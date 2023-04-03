DICCI signs MoU with Youth20, the official engagement group of G20

AMN / New Delhi

Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DICCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Youth20 (Y20), the official engagement group of G20, during the Nation Conference of DICCI held here today.

DICCI has been working for the past 17 years to achieve Dr Ambedkar’s vision of economic empowerment through self-help and entrepreneurship, by providing business skills and support systems to SC-ST youth and aspiring entrepreneurs. On the other hand, Y20 is a group that brings together young leaders from around the world to discuss and debate global challenges and policies on various themes.

The MoU was signed by Mr Abhishek Malhotra, Secretary of Partnerships and Finance, Y20 India on behalf of Y20 India Secretariat, and Ms Maitreyee Kamble, National Convener DICCI NextGen on behalf of DICCI. The signing ceremony was a attended by Dr Milind Kamble, Founder Chairman DICCI and Chairman BoG IIM Jammu (Padma Shri awardee 2013); Mr Ravi Kumar Narra, National President DICCI (Padma Shri awardee 2014); Mr Sanjiv Dangi, National Vice President DICCI; Dr Raja Nayak, National Vice President, DICCI, along with Regional heads and National Council team of DICCI.

The MoU aims to make DICCI an industry partner for the Y20 India Secretariat. Speaking about the MoU, Mr Abhishek Malhotra, Secretary of Partnerships and Finance (Y20) said: “There is no better forum than DICCI to be an industry partner for Y20 India Secretariat as it is a pioneering platform for promoting diversity and inclusion in the business and industry sectors till the grassroots level.”

Ms Maitreyee Kamble, National Convener of DICCI NextGen added, “DICCI and Youth 20 together will work on the inclusivity and Diversity thread.” The first event under this partnership will be organized on the occasion of Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar Jayanti on 14th April 2023. DICCI and Y20 are committed to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and entrepreneurship, and this partnership is a step towards achieving their shared vision.

News is posted by Andalib Akhter