DICCI signs MoU with National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), USA

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries DICCI signs an MoU with the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), USA, after DICCI’s National Conference here today. A 7-member business delegation from the NBCC, USA, led by Mr Frederick Anderson, Corporate and International Relations Director NBCC, participated and interacted with the DICCI Business leaders from across the country at the DICCI National Conference.

Speaking about the MoU Padmashri Dr Milind Kamble, Founder Chairman, DICCI said that this engagement will enable both the partners to share best practices and also facilitate Cooperation, Collaboration & Partnerships in several aspects of business development creating an enduring relationship thus creating an institutional framework.

This congruence would foster collaboration between India and USA towards creating an enduring relationship in the years to come, Added Padmashri Ravikumar Narra, National President, DICCI.

It is also in conformity with and promotes the G20 theme of India’s presidency: Setting a global agenda for Business 20 on Diversity and Inclusion.

Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DICCI) is a chamber of commerce with a pan- India membership. It’s a not-for-profit and is an industry- led and managed organisation engaged in the socio-economic development of underprivileged communities – the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) – through entrepreneurship, capacity building and market-related interventions.

DICCI has been a keen votary of inclusive development over the past 18 years and has engaged in policy advocacy and multiple activities for the benefit of the community. DICCI has resolved to add new dimensions to its programmes to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. On the agenda is creating and nurturing cross -border partnerships with like-minded organisations.

The leadership of DICCI has been actively involved in the B20 Action Group on Diversity and Inclusivity of the G20 process.

One of the tools or policy initiatives that has provided meaningful/ impactful support to underprivileged entrepreneurs worldwide is ‘supplier diversity.’ It’s largely about proactively embracing and integrating such entrepreneurs in supply chains. It leads to expansion of economic activity and growth, creates wealth and also generates jobs across small businesses.

Story is Edited by Andalib Akhter