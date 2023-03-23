इंडियन आवाज़     23 Mar 2023 08:01:19      انڈین آواز
Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Centre’s intervention in ensuring harmonious coexistence of humans & elephants in Odisha

AMN

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought the Centre’s intervention in ensuring a harmonious coexistence of humans and elephants in Odisha. In separate letters to the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday, Mr. Pradhan said that during the past decade Odisha has witnessed the loss of as many as 784 elephants. Expressing deep concern over elephant death, the Minister said that during the on-going month of March alone, death of seven elephants have been reported from different parts of the state.

He has also drawn the attention of both the Odisha Chief Minister and the Union Environment minister to the fact that during the last five years as many as 2776 wild animals have been killed in Odisha including 416 elephants and involving the loss of 669 human lives.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has further mentioned in the letters the importance of elephant conservation that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has often underlined in his radio programme Maan Ki Baat.

Stating that elephant conservation is of paramount importance to Odisha as these majestic animals are an integral part of the ecological balance, cultural heritage and the state’s identity, the minister has said that the well being of these creatures is also essential for maintaining the health of the forests and the livelihood of the local communities. Describing the situation arising out of the increasing deaths of elephants and wild animals in Odisha as critical, the minister Mr. Pradhan has sought the Union Environment Minister’s prompt intervention in the matter.

