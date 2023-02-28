Dharmendra Pradhan flagged rumours about distribution of adulterated rice in Odisha

WEB DESK

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has flagged the rumour about the distribution of adulterated rice through PDS in some pockets in Odisha. In a letter to the Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, yesterday, Mr Pradhan said that there are reports of a different type of rice being offered to the PDS beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in some pockets of districts like Koraput, Sundargarh and Balasore districts are alleged to be ‘plastic’ rice.

Stating that there are about 3.25 crore PMGKAY in the state the minister said such apprehension, if true, will create significant health hazard for the consumers. Mentioning that fortified rice being distributed of late may have a different taste and texture, the Minister has requested Mr Goyal to initiate urgent action in investigating the confusion and quelling the apprehension of the people through awareness generation.