Dhaka rail link suspended as COVID 19 cases rise in Bangladesh

DHAKA

In view of the current COVID situation in the country, Bangladesh railway has suspended all trains operating to and from Dhaka.

The restrictions will remain in place till June 30. All Jasore and Khulna-bound trains in the western part of Bangladesh Railway have also been cancelled.

Earlier, the government had announced a complete lockdown and suspension of all activities in 7 districts of the country including Gazipur, Naryanganj, Munshiganj, Rajbari, Gopalganj, Manikganj and Madaripur districts till June 30. Ferry services and other means of public transport have also been suspended in these districts.

Several other districts and sub-divisions have also imposed restrictions in view of the growing cases of coronavirus.

Fatikchari upazila in Chattogram district announced a 8 day long lockdown till June 30. Natore has extended the restrictions till June 29. Jibanagar Upzila of Chuadanga district has also imposed a strict lockdown in view of the rising number of COVID 19 cases.

The COVID 19 infections and deaths continued to show a worrying trend in Bangladesh as 76 people died and 4846 fresh Corona positive cases were detected in the country on Tuesday. The sample positivity rate was recorded at 19.36 percent.

