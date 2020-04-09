WEB DESK

BSSA Dhaka court on Wednesday issued death warrant against Abdul Majed, the convicted fugitive killer of Bangladesh’s founder President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975. Abdul Majed was arrested on Tuesday by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Bangladesh from Mirpur area in Dhaka.

Abdul Majed is among the 12 former army personnel who were awarded death sentence in 1998. It was later confirmed by the High Court in 2009. Five of the convicted army personnel were hanged in 2010 while one died. Six of the convicted army personnel have been absconding. Abdul Majed is one of them.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal had said on Wednesday that the ‘self confessed killer’ of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was also involved in the subsequent murder of four top leaders of the country in Dhaka central Jail on 3 November 1975, reports the official news agency BSS. He said that Majed claimed to live in hiding in Kolkata for the last 23 years after fleeing the country.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was killed along with most of his family members on 15 August 1975 by some army personnel at his residence in Dhaka. The trial for the killing started 22 years later in 1997 after the incident.

Dhaka court issues death warrant against captured Mujib killer

