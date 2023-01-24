Dhaka: 4 injured in trash can explosion

WEB DESK

Four persons were injured in an explosion reported from the Moghbazar area of Dhaka in Bangladesh. The explosion took place on Tuesday morning. The injured were rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

According to the police, the explosion occurred in a dustbin around 10 a.m. in the morning on Tuesday, January 24.

The reasons for the explosion are not known and the police are investigating the case. No further updates on the condition of the injured person have been received till the writing of the report.