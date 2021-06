AMN/ WEB DESK

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) of Bangladesh has approved the second Chinese COVID 19 vaccine ‘CoronaVac’ manufactured by the Sinovac company. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already approved the Sinovac corona vaccine on June 1.

Earlier, emergency use authorisation was granted to another Chinese vaccine Sinopharm, Russian Sputnik V, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

India also gifted close to 3 million doses of the vaccine to Bangladesh.