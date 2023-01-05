FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jan 2023 10:51:48      انڈین آواز

DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India, crew members and pilots of New York-Delhi flight over urination incident

AMN/ WEB DESK

Directorate General of Civil Aviaton, DGCA has issued show cause notice to Air India, crew members and pilots of the New York-Delhi flight in connection with urination incident onboard in November last year. DGCA said in a statement that show cause notices have been issued to Accountable Manager of Air India, Director in-flight Services, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. They have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA. Future action will be taken based on their replies.

The incident of passenger misbehavior which occurred on AI-102 flight on 26th November last year came to the notice of DGCA yesterday. For fact finding, DGCA sought the details of the incident from Air India. On the basis of reply of the airline, prima facie it has emerged that provisions related to handling of an unruly passenger on-board have not been complied with. DGCA said the conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure.

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

Indian Science Congress to begin in Nagpur; PM to address event via video conferencing

AMN / WEB DESK The 108th Indian Science Conference is begning today at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Universi ...

