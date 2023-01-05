DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India, crew members and pilots of New York-Delhi flight over urination incident

AMN/ WEB DESK

Directorate General of Civil Aviaton, DGCA has issued show cause notice to Air India, crew members and pilots of the New York-Delhi flight in connection with urination incident onboard in November last year. DGCA said in a statement that show cause notices have been issued to Accountable Manager of Air India, Director in-flight Services, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. They have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA. Future action will be taken based on their replies.

The incident of passenger misbehavior which occurred on AI-102 flight on 26th November last year came to the notice of DGCA yesterday. For fact finding, DGCA sought the details of the incident from Air India. On the basis of reply of the airline, prima facie it has emerged that provisions related to handling of an unruly passenger on-board have not been complied with. DGCA said the conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure.