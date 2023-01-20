DGCA imposes fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India over incident of misbehavior on its flight

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of 30 lakh rupees on Air India over the incident of passenger misbehavior on its flight from New York to New Delhi. The regulator also suspended the license of the pilot for three months, while imposing a penalty of three lakh rupees on Director-in-flight services of Air India for failing to discharge her duties.

Earlier, the DGCA had issued show cause notices to Accountable Manager of Air India, pilots and cabin crew members of the flight for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. The incident of passenger misbehavior occurred on Air India flight on 26th November last year from New York to New Delhi. As per the regulations, the concerned airline is responsible for informing the DGCA within 12 hours of landing of the aircraft, in case of any incident of unruly passengers reported on their flight.