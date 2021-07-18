Devotees demand preservation of places associated with spiritual guru Thakur Anukulchandra in Bangladesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

Devotees and members of civil society in Bangladesh have demanded the preservation of the historical buildings and places associated with the spiritual guru Sree Sree Thakur Anukulchandra in Pabna. The followers of Satsanga, founded by Thakur Anukul Chandra, submitted an application to the local administration seeking protection of the various structures built by him and associated with his memory in Pabna district of Bangladesh.

They alleged that the structure named ‘Vishwavigyan Kendra’, which now falls inside the mental hospital premises at Pabna, and several other buildings associated with his memory are being destroyed leading to anger among the devotees.

There is a demand that the structures should be taken under the Archaeological Department and renovated. This will increase the revenue of the government and will attract devotees from home and abroad.

The hospital administration and the public works department have denied that the memorial associated with Thakur Anukul Chandra inside the Pabna Mental Hospital is being destroyed. The Executive Engineer of Pabna Public Works Department told the media that a policy decision has been taken to preserve it. The Deputy Commissioner also assured people that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra was born in 1888 in Hemayetpur village in Pabna district of the then undivided India, now in Bangladesh. He established his religious organisation Satsanga in 1925 at Hemayetpur village in Pabna district.

He set up various institutions including Satsanga Tapoban Vidyalaya, Satsanga Mechanical and Electrical Workshop, Satsanga Press and Publication House, Satsanga Factory Department, Satsanga Bank, Works Department and Vishwavigyan Kendra among others.

Every year devotees from Bangladesh, India and several other countries gather at Pabna to pay obeisance to the spiritual leader who commands millions of followers across the world.