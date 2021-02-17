Devotee donates over 4 kg gold, 3 kg silver to Puri Jagannath Temple

WEB DESK
A devotee of Lord Jagannath has donated over 4 kg gold and 3 kg silver jewellery for the trinity – Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, on the occasion of Shree Panchami, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said.
A representative of the devotee met the SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar and handed over the precious ornaments at the temple office in presence of some management committee members and other officials on Tuesday.
“The devotee has requested not to reveal his identity as he does not want publicity for the donation,” Mr Kumar said.