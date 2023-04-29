इंडियन आवाज़     29 Apr 2023 03:53:44      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Devendra Fadnavis meets Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopuna & PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is currently on a visit to Mauritius, met the island nation’s Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and President Prithvirajsing Roopun and held with them “positive discussions” on making the Maharashtra-Mauritius bond stronger.

Fadnavis, who met these leaders yesterday, said the Economic Development Board Mauritius and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding. He added that the move would pave the way for a stronger connection and bring ease of doing business between Mauritius and Maharashtra.

The deputy chief minister also inaugurated a 12-feet statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Moka in the evening, where he announced Rs 8 crore to the Mauritius Marathi Mandali Federation for the expansion of Maharashtra Bhawan there, and scholarships to 10 students. Fadnavis promised to set up a separate cell to ensure that Marathi-speaking people in Mauritius can remain in constant touch with the native place of their forefathers. He also interacted with and addressed eminent people in the business sector and captains of the industry at the Mauritius-Maharashtra Business Forum.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

@Powered By: Logicsart