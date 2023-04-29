Devendra Fadnavis meets Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopuna & PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

AMN

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is currently on a visit to Mauritius, met the island nation’s Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and President Prithvirajsing Roopun and held with them “positive discussions” on making the Maharashtra-Mauritius bond stronger.

Fadnavis, who met these leaders yesterday, said the Economic Development Board Mauritius and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding. He added that the move would pave the way for a stronger connection and bring ease of doing business between Mauritius and Maharashtra.

The deputy chief minister also inaugurated a 12-feet statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Moka in the evening, where he announced Rs 8 crore to the Mauritius Marathi Mandali Federation for the expansion of Maharashtra Bhawan there, and scholarships to 10 students. Fadnavis promised to set up a separate cell to ensure that Marathi-speaking people in Mauritius can remain in constant touch with the native place of their forefathers. He also interacted with and addressed eminent people in the business sector and captains of the industry at the Mauritius-Maharashtra Business Forum.