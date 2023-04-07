इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2023 05:27:17      انڈین آواز
Development Working Group formal meeting under India’s G20 Presidency to begin in Kumarakom today

AMN

The Development Working Group formal meeting under India’s G20 Presidency is all set to begin at the KTDC’s Waterscapes Resort at Kumarakom this morning.

The meeting is being attended by over 80 delegates from G20 member nations, nine invitee countries and various international and regional organisations.

Secretary ( Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs, Dammu Ravi is scheduled to participate in the inaugural proceedings.

The meeting will hold detailed discussions on various development priorities proposed by India. It will also deliberate on a G20 Action Plan to Accelerate Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals,

Capacity Building Network on Data for Development and on Lifestyle for Environment.

