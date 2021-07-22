Devastating flood affects 3 million in Central China’s Henan, 33 dead

WEB DESK

In central China’s Henan Province, torrential rain has affected the lives of about 3 million people, with 33 reported dead and eight missing.

A total of 376,000 local residents have been relocated to safe places, the provincial emergency management department said.

Henan, one of China’s most populous provinces with 94 million people, is facing a historic rainstorm for the past few days which has devastated the lines of communication and transport.

State news agency reported that rainwater has damaged more than 215,200 hectares of crops, causing a direct economic loss of about 188.6 million U.S. dollars. Many provinces have faced huge flooding this year and put the infrastructure under stress.

Several roads and railway lines were blocked by rain-triggered disasters.

Services of Hundreds of trains and flights have been cancelled. Communication, power and water supply in several areas of the Zhengzhou city have been disrupted for more than 24 hours with base stations, electricity and water facilities damaged.