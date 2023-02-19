इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2023 06:33:26      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Despite challenges, Africa ‘poised for progress’ – UN chief Guterres

Leave a comment
Published On: By

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his support for an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa on Saturday, in remarks delivered to the African Union Summit, which is being held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Mr. Guterres praised the many African Union (AU) initiatives aimed at bringing about this vision for the continent – including Agenda 2063 a blueprint for the Africa of the future, and the Decade of Women’s Financial and Economic Inclusion – and the decision to focus on the African Continental Free Trade Area at the Summit which, he said, represents a “truly transformative pathway to job creation and new sources of prosperity for Africans, especially for the youth”.

Tests on every front

Nevertheless, the UN chief did not underestimate the “enormous tests” Africa is facing, crises that are “greater than any in our lifetimes”, and demanded action.

On the economic front, Mr. Guterres called for more financial support for a continent that is, he said, being hit by a dysfunctional and unfair financial system, inequalities in the availability of resources for the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and a cost-of-living crisis exacerbated by the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The financial system, declared the UN chief, routinely denies African countries debt relief, and charges extortionate interest rates, starving them of investment in vital areas, such as health, education, and social protection.

The answer, according to Mr. Guterres, is a radical transformation of the international financial system, centred on the needs of developing countries.

Ensure a just transition to clean energy

Moving to the climate crisis, Mr. Guterres acknowledged that a transition to a clean energy future must address issues of energy access and development challenges, on a continent rich in fossil fuel sources, where millions are without electricity.

He said that, in order to decarbonize and develop, African countries need wider access to technologies such as battery-storage systems, components, and raw materials.

A “tidal wave of support” from developed countries is needed, he said, to match the leadership shown by several countries on climate issues; he cited Kenya’s green economy strategy, efforts to protect the tropical forests of the Congo, South Africa’s Just Transition Energy Partnership, and the AU’s ambitious Green Stimulus Programme.

This support, continued Mr. Guterres, must include delivering on a fund for the losses and damage caused by the crisis, a doubling of adaptation finance, and ensuring that every country has early warning systems in place, affording protection from extreme climate shocks.

Africa needs peace
On the subject of peace and security, Mr. Guterres noted that the UN’s role is becoming more complex each year, with more conflicts, terrorism, and insecurity. He called for a more flexible and efficient system, as outlined in the UN New Agenda for Peace, which is aimed at reinforcing the Organization’s peace missions.

This new agenda, explained the Secretary-General, needs to link peace to sustainable development, climate action, and human rights, with a greater participation of women and youth.

Mr. Guterres concluded by expressing his hope that the Twenty-First Century could be Africa’s century, and the determination of the UN to work with each African country, in order to free the continent’s enormous potential, and overcome the obstacles that are blocking its path.

UN chief announces 250 million in emergency funding
Following his speech to the Summit, Mr. Guterres announced in a press conference that the UN will allocate $250 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), to combat famine and to address underfunded emergencies.

This is the largest ever CERF allocation, and it comes in response to a 25 per cent increase in the number of people in need of humanitarian aid, which stands at some 339 million. 12 of the 18 countries to receive funding are on the African continent.

The resources will support some of some of the most vulnerable people in some of the most forgotten crises around the world.

UN NEWS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

زلزلہ تباہی: جب تک ’ضرورت ہے‘ امدادی قافلے شام جاتے رہیں گے-UN

اقوام متحدہ کی امدادی ٹیموں نے بتایا ہے کہ زلزلے سے ہولناک تب ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل گوتیرش نےخوشحال اور پُرامن افریقہ کے لیے اپنے حمایت کا اظہار کیا

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے افریقن یونین ک ...

کیا ایئر انڈیا کا تاریخی معاہدہ بھارت میں ملازمتیں پیدا کرے گا؟-Air India-Airbus

عندلیب اختر ٹاٹا کی ایئر لائنز کمپنی ایئر انڈیا نے 470 نئے ہو ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart