Department of Wildlife Protection, Wetlands Division Kashmir conducting census of migratory and resident Birds in Valley wetlands

The Department of Wildlife Protection, Wetlands Division Kashmir, is conducting a census of migratory and resident Birds in the Valley wetlands today. The aim of the bird count is to monitor the population fluctuation trends of migratory birds and to collect overall figures for incorporating the same with the general bird count throughout India.

The census is being conducted not only in eight protected wetlands managed by the Department like Hokersar, Shalabugh, Hygam, Mirgund, Chatlum, Kranchoo, Manibugh, Freshkhoori but also in other 25 water bodies of Kashmir which harbour sizeable number of migratory birds during winter migration.

The Wildlife Warden, Wetlands Division Kashmir, Ifshan Deewan said that coordinated efforts by the Department of Wildlife Protection to conduct the Annual Waterbird Census this year will go a long way in creating a sound database of various water bird species particularly the migratory waterfowl that visit the wetlands of the Valley during winter months.

