Department of Posts extends all small savings schemes to branch post office level

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Department of Posts has extended all small savings schemes upto the branch post office level. The decision aims to empower rural India by bringing all Post Office Savings schemes to the doorstep of the people living in rural areas.

The new order has allowed Branch Post Offices to offer facilities of Public Provident Fund, Monthly Income Scheme, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra and Senior Citizen Savings Schemes. People will now be able to deposit their savings into these popular schemes through the post office in their village itself.