Dense fog in Northern India from today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fresh spell of dense to very dense fog over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from today.

It said, due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is also likely to continue in some parts of Bihar, along with in isolated

pockets over West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura. Over two dozen trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog. IMD said, no significant change in minimum temperatures.