Dense fog conditions to continue over Northwest India during next few: IMD

India Meteorological Department has predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next four to five days. According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog will be observed in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh. The Department said cold wave to severe cold wave condition is likely to be witnessed in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Delhi in the next three days. According to the IMD, the impact of dense to very dense fog is expected to be seen on airports, highways, railways, and power supply.