02 Jun 2022

Denmark votes to join the EU’s common defense policy

AMN / NEW DELHI

Denmark took to the polls yesterday to vote on whether to join the EU’s common defense policy. With nearly all votes counted, roughly two-thirds of Danish voters supported the measure. Denmark’s electoral authority reported that 66.9% voted in favor of ending Denmark’s opt-out from EU defense policy, with 33.1% against dropping the opt-out.

Just weeks after the Russia started special military opration in Ukraine, the Danish parliament made a historic agreement to increase defense spending by 1 billion dollar over the next two years. The same agreement called for phasing out Russian gas, as well as calling the current referendum on joining a shared EU defense policy.

Denmark, historically critical of the EU, secured exemptions from joining the common security and defence policy (CSDP) and the euro in a 1993 referendum, but the country’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, said it was time to change track.

Participation in the EU’s defence policy will allow Denmark, a founding Nato member, to take part in joint EU military operations, such as those in Bosnia, Mali and Somalia, and will allow Danish officials to stay in the room when EU colleagues discuss defence issues.

