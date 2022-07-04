FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jul 2022 02:32:26      انڈین آواز

Denmark: 3 killed in Copenhagen mall shooting

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

A gunman has killed three people and injured others, three of them critically, at one of biggest shopping malls in Danish capital Copenhagen. Police said, a 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the attack which sparked panic among shoppers at Field’s mall in south Copenhagen. Police chief Soeren Thomassen said, the motive was unclear and he could not rule out an act of terrorism.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, Denmark had suffered a cruel attack. Sending condolences to those who had lost loved ones, the Prime Minister said she wanted to encourage Danes to stand together and support each other in this difficult time.

SPORTS

Parul Chaudhary breaks women’s 3000m National Record with a sub-9 minute race

Parul Chaudhary breaks women’s 3000m National Record with a sub-9 minute raceParul Chaudhary became the firs ...

Jamuna Boro among four Indian boxers in the finals of Elorda Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 3 July : On a day of mixed fortunes for the Indian pugilists, World Champ ...

BAI assures strict action against age-fudging

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Rattled by massive age-fudging scandal which hit Yonex-Sunrise All India U-13 ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

