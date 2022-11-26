DEMOCRACY AND DIVERSITY ARE INDIA’S STRENGTH: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

LOK SABHA SPEAKER ADDRESSES 175TH FOUNDATION DAY OF IIT ROORKEE

AMN / Roorkee

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Friday said that India’s democracy and diversity were the strength of the nation. Birla said that Indian scientists, doctors, businessmen and youth are establishing India’s identity in the entire world. He added that today India’s reputation has been established as a strong democracy and emerging economy in the world.

Addressing the students on the 175th Foundation Day of IIT Roorkee Mr Birla said that thousands of students who have graduated from IIT Roorkee have made their mark in the entire world on the strength of their talent, wisdom and skills and have worked to bring socio-economic change in the nation. Birla expressed happiness that students of IIT Roorkee have brought laurels to India on the world stage.

He added that IIT Roorkee has made a huge contribution in taking the country forward on the path of progress during the Amrit Kaal of Independence.

Mentioning about India’s ancient democratic legacy,Birla said that India’s democracy and diversity are the strength of the nation. He added that IIT Roorkee has made a huge contribution in taking the country forward on the path of progress during the Amrit Kaal of Independence. Speaking about the progress made by the nation in the last seven decades, Birla said that Indian scientists, doctors, businessmen and youth are establishing India’s identity in the entire world. He added that today India’s reputation has been established as a strong democracy and emerging economy in the world.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Birla said that India’s youth will contribute immensely towards fulfilling the dream of a developed India in 2047. He further said that today even at the global level, Indian youth are leading the way and are contributing towards solving the world’s most complex problems through innovation, new technology, and research. Expressing joy, Birla said that young students are building a New India. He expressed confidence that the nation has decided to make India a leader in every field.

He said that today India is known all over the world as the hub of startups, who are at the forefront of solving global challenges and are taking the India’s economy forward. Expressing confidence in the abilities of Indian youth, Birla said that the next ‘Big Tech’ will emerge from India.