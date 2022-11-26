FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Nov 2022 12:33:56      انڈین آواز

DEMOCRACY AND DIVERSITY ARE INDIA’S STRENGTH: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

Leave a comment
Published On: By

LOK SABHA SPEAKER ADDRESSES 175TH FOUNDATION DAY OF IIT ROORKEE

Image

AMN / Roorkee

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Friday said that India’s democracy and diversity were the strength of the nation. Birla said that Indian scientists, doctors, businessmen and youth are establishing India’s identity in the entire world. He added that today India’s reputation has been established as a strong democracy and emerging economy in the world.

Addressing the students on the 175th Foundation Day of IIT Roorkee Mr Birla said that thousands of students who have graduated from IIT Roorkee have made their mark in the entire world on the strength of their talent, wisdom and skills and have worked to bring socio-economic change in the nation. Birla expressed happiness that students of IIT Roorkee have brought laurels to India on the world stage.

He added that IIT Roorkee has made a huge contribution in taking the country forward on the path of progress during the Amrit Kaal of Independence.

Mentioning about India’s ancient democratic legacy,Birla said that India’s democracy and diversity are the strength of the nation. He added that IIT Roorkee has made a huge contribution in taking the country forward on the path of progress during the Amrit Kaal of Independence. Speaking about the progress made by the nation in the last seven decades, Birla said that Indian scientists, doctors, businessmen and youth are establishing India’s identity in the entire world. He added that today India’s reputation has been established as a strong democracy and emerging economy in the world.

Image

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Birla said that India’s youth will contribute immensely towards fulfilling the dream of a developed India in 2047. He further said that today even at the global level, Indian youth are leading the way and are contributing towards solving the world’s most complex problems through innovation, new technology, and research. Expressing joy, Birla said that young students are building a New India. He expressed confidence that the nation has decided to make India a leader in every field.

He said that today India is known all over the world as the hub of startups, who are at the forefront of solving global challenges and are taking the India’s economy forward. Expressing confidence in the abilities of Indian youth, Birla said that the next ‘Big Tech’ will emerge from India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart