Democracy and development reaching grassroot level in J&k: PM Modi

PM Launches several projects worth 20,000 crore rupees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, development and democracy are flourishing in Jammu and Kashmir after the Constitutional reforms. Mr Modi said, be it democracy or development, today, Jammu and Kashmir, is setting a new example. He said, it is a matter of great pride that democracy and development have reached the grass-root level in the Union Territory. The Prime Minister was addressing all the Gram Sabhas across the country on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day from Palli village in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir today.

The Prime Minister said, it’s a symbol of change that Panchayati Raj Diwas is being celebrated in Kashmir today. He said, any citizen in the country can get the status of development initiatives taken by Panchayats by going online. He said, the government is also putting immense effort to empower women in Panchayati Raj Institutions. Mr Modi urged every Panchayat of the country to encourage, train and empower women to join water conservation efforts and increase Mahila Bhaagidari. He asked them to collaborate with villagers and NGOs and chalk out strategies for waste management.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development projects worth over 20,000 crore rupees in Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister said, these projects will enhance the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Modi said, all welfare schemes of the Central governments are being rapidly implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and its benefits are reaching the people. The Prime Minister said, when he speaks about ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, the focus of the government is on connectivity and bridging distances. He said, the government’s aim is to provide all-weather connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister said, the day is not far when the Devi of Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and inaugurated the 500KW Solar Power Plant at Palli village along with 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, in Samba district. He also inaugurated the Banihal-Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over 3100 crore rupees. The 8.45 Km long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hours.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones for the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project and 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project to be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District. Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying, Palli is on its way to becoming India’s first carbon-neutral panchayat. The Prime Minister also launched the Amrit Sarovar initiative aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country.