DEMOCRACY AND DEMOCRATIC VALUES ARE OUR WAY OF LIFE: LOK SABHA SPEAKER …

LOK SABHA SPEAKER ADDRESSES PARTICIPANTS OF THE 36TH PARLIAMENTARY INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME

…

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Mr Om Birla addressed the participants of the 36th Parliamentary Internship Programme organized by Lok Sabha Secretariat in Parliament House Complex, today.

The Parliamentary Internship Programme is being attended by 44 participants from 17 countries.

Speaking on this occasion, Shri Birla said that democracy and democratic values are our way of life. Observing that India, through its Constitution, has made democracy prosperous, Birla mentioned that our traditions and culture follow democratic norms in all spheres of life. He also said that that founding fathers of our Constitution decided on Parliamentary Democracy to guide the destiny of our people as it is the best form of governance and since then India has been the guiding spirit of parliamentary democracy for other countries.

Referring to India’s diversity, Shri Birla said that our diversity is our strength and our democracy thrives on this diversity. Our Constitution which is the largest written Constitution in the world, has held together India’s diversity and democracy on the strength of its commitment to democratic ideals. He added that the smooth transfer of power in over 17 General Elections and more than 300 state elections reflects the strength of India’s Parliamentary Democracy and its citizen centric Constitutional System.

Appreciating the Training Programmes organised by PRIDE, Shri Birla emphasized that learning is a lifelong endeavor and that the exchange of ideas and information along with active discussions lead to greater accountability and transparency in institutions. He added that debates and discussions help in ensuring that best practices relating to Governance and Parliamentary Systems are imbibed by all participants. In the context of Lok Sabha’s record productivity, Shri Birla said the high level of debate and discussion in the Parliament has led to massive socio-economic transformation across the nation. Shri Birla urged the participants to share their experiences and best practices in their systems of governance so that the sharing of knowledge and information will further strengthen the democratic institutions.

Secretary General Lok Sabha Shri Utpal Kumar Singh delivered the Welcome Address and Joint Secretary in Lok Sabha Secretariat, Shri Siddharth Mahajan gave the Vote of Thanks.