Delta Plus variant of Corona virus found in several patients in Jharkhand

Samples of Delta Plus variant of Corona virus have been found in several patients in Jharkhand,which has increased the possibility of third-wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the state very soon. The samples collected during the COVID-19 testing have been sent for genome sequencing at ISL, Bhubaneshwar.

Health Secretary Arun Kumar Singh has requested Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to provide Genome Sequencing Machine for Jharkhand, so that the determination of mutant strains of COVID-19 virus can be detected at the earliest. Presently, it takes 30 days time for the reports to come.

Dr Manoj Kumar, Head of Microbiology Department in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, RIMS told AIR that the we are yet to determine the transmission rate of the Delta Plus variant of Corona virus, which will be established once the reports are received from ISL, Bhubaneshwar. The Delta Plus variant of Corona Virus can be more dangerous, added Dr Kumar.