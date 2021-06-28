Delta plus variant of concern and special surveillance being done in 12 States: Health Minister

AMN / WEB DESK

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that Delta plus is a variant of concern and special surveillance is being done in the 12 States where this variants has been detected.

Addressing the 29th Group of Ministers meeting today, the Union Minister said, scientists are studying about the severity, disease transmissibility and immune escape of this virus.

Talking about the significant decline in Covid-19 cases, he said, 14 States are witnessing less than 100 cases per million in the country.