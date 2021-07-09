Under fire over activist Stan Swamy’s death, govt says ‘detention was in accordance with law’
‘Delimitation of Assembly constituencies of J&K will be done in transparent manner’

The Delimitation Commission today said that the delimitation exercise to redraw boundaries of Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir will be completed in a very transparent manner.

Addressing media in Jammu today, Sushil Chander, who is the Ex-officio member of J&K Delimitation Commission said that Population will be the main criteria for delimitation but priority will be also the area, geography, topography and also the communication facilities of the areas.

He said that in the past four days, the commission met around 300 groups in Srinagar, Pahalgam, Kishtwar and Jammu to know their viewpoints and suggestions. He said that all demands and recommendations will be taken into account and a draft prepared by it will be put in the public domain for objections and queries before preparing the final draft.

Good work done so far under Kiren Rijiju will continue; Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Harpal Singh Bedi  Anurag Thakur on Thursday took charge as the 17th sports minister of the country succe ...

Manpreet Singh-led side will do at Tokyo what previous teams couldn’t do: Ace striker Jagbir Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace striker and two- time Olympian Jagbir Singh has exuded confidence that Manpreet Singh ...

Golf Udayan Mane makes the cut, with Anirban Lahiri makes up two-member men’s team for Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace golfer Udayan Mane has made the cut to become the second Indian in the 60-player fiel ...

یوسف خان سے دلیپ کمار تک کا سفر

WEB DESK ہندوستان کی تقسیم سے قبل اور حالیہ پاکستان کے صوبے خیب ...

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

دلیپ کمار ہمارے عہد کے ورسٹائل و لیجنڈری اداکار تھے،: عمران خان

WEB DESK پاکستان کے وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے بولی وڈ لیجنڈری اداک ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

