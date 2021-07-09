‘Delimitation of Assembly constituencies of J&K will be done in transparent manner’

AGENCIES
The Delimitation Commission today said that the delimitation exercise to redraw boundaries of Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir will be completed in a very transparent manner.
Addressing media in Jammu today, Sushil Chander, who is the Ex-officio member of J&K Delimitation Commission said that Population will be the main criteria for delimitation but priority will be also the area, geography, topography and also the communication facilities of the areas.
He said that in the past four days, the commission met around 300 groups in Srinagar, Pahalgam, Kishtwar and Jammu to know their viewpoints and suggestions. He said that all demands and recommendations will be taken into account and a draft prepared by it will be put in the public domain for objections and queries before preparing the final draft.