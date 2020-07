AMN

A total of 1,142 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus were reported in Delhi during the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 1,29,531.

The Delhi Government confirmed that over 1,13,000 people affected with Coronavirus have cured so far. In the last 24 hours, 2,137 people recovered and 29 deaths were reported in the National Capital taking the toll to 3,806. Presently, the total number of active Corona cases in the National Capital is 12,657.