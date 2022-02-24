FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Feb 2022 10:04:03      انڈین آواز

Delhi’s airport new arrival terminal T1 becomes operational

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

The newly-constructed arrival terminal at T1 of the airport in the New Delhi is operational from today. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, has three terminals  T1, T2 and T3. Terminal 1 at Delhi Airport is used as a domestic terminal since it is only served by low cost carriers.

The state-of-the-art arrival facility received passengers from IndiGo’s flight from Goa in the wee hours today.The airport has alsoa been built as a green building as part of the global Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building standards, with a daylight concept incorporated in the overall structure. This new structure will use glass-panels to allow ample sunlight during the day and reduce electricity consumption. The new terminal is expected to handle 40 million passengers per annum. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

BOXING: Nikhat, Nitu in semis while Sumit and Anamika crash out

Harpal Singh Bedi Putting  up a gutsy display,Nikhat Zareen and Nitu  overwhelmed their rivals to move in ...

M Dharma, Ranjit Singh, Kapil Kumar share three way lead after penultimate round

Harpal  Singh Bedi Ahmedabad, 24 February: Bengaluru’s M Dharma, Chandigarh’s Ranjit Singh and Ka ...

Spain Women’s Team in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 matches against India

AMN Bhubaneswar: The Spain Women's Hockey team arrived on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, ahead of the tw ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart