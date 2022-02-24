Delhi’s airport new arrival terminal T1 becomes operational

AMN

The newly-constructed arrival terminal at T1 of the airport in the New Delhi is operational from today. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, has three terminals T1, T2 and T3. Terminal 1 at Delhi Airport is used as a domestic terminal since it is only served by low cost carriers.

The state-of-the-art arrival facility received passengers from IndiGo’s flight from Goa in the wee hours today.The airport has alsoa been built as a green building as part of the global Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building standards, with a daylight concept incorporated in the overall structure. This new structure will use glass-panels to allow ample sunlight during the day and reduce electricity consumption. The new terminal is expected to handle 40 million passengers per annum.