Delhi University reflects India in all its richness and diversity: President Murmu

Delhi University’s 99th Convocation

By Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu today said that Delhi University reflected India in all its richness and diversity as there is a bit of Delhi University in every area of excellence in India and abroad. The President noted that the list of illustrious alumni of the University is really long and formidable. She urged all DU students to dream big and build a new India and a new world.

Addressing the 99th convocation of the University of Delhi President Murmu called upon the students to dream new and big to build a new India and a new world. She said: “ All of you are going to choose your career according to your education and inclination. But, if your dream is limited to your career, then you all will not be able to do justice to yourself and the society. The scope and responsibility of your thinking should be more”.

Referring to the glorious history of the University of Delhi, Mrs. Draupadi Murmu said that the students of this University had actively participated in the Civil Disobedience Movement of 1930. During the Quit India Movement of 1942, many students of the University revolted and went to jail. The University, she said, is blessed in this manner with the sacrifices of the freedom fighters. Calling upon the students, she said that taking inspiration from those sons of Mother India, you all have to build a new India.

Mrs. Draupadi Murmu told the students that due to the consumerist concepts of development and civilization, the challenges of pollution and climate change etc. are taking a formidable form. Previous generations have done good things and they have also made some mistakes. I want today’s young generation to take forward the good and rectify the mistakes. On this occasion, while congratulating the students who received degrees and medals, she also blessed them for their golden future.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India was also present as a guest of honour along with the Chief Guest, President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu. The function was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of University of Delhi, Prof. Yogesh Singh.

In his address Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh described in detail the glorious development journey of 100 years of the University of Delhi, which started from May 1, 1922 with three colleges. The Vice-Chancellor said that this University has been continuously organizing its convocation since 1923. It doesn’t happen often, but we did it, and it’s a matter of pride. Prof. Yogesh Singh said that in the NIRF ranking in 2022, Miranda House College of our University ranked first in the country while Hindu College ranked second. Lady Shri Ram College stood fifth, ARSD seventh and Kirori Mal College stood 10th. He told that out of 25 best colleges in the country, 14 are DU colleges. At the end of his speech, he wished the degree-awarded students all the best for their future life and urged them to work for the benefit of the nation.

154750 students got digital degree with one click, record created again in PhDs awarded

At the convocation ceremony of the University of Delhi, Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh issued digital degrees to 154750 students simultaneously by clicking on the tab. He informed that a total of 157290 degrees have been awarded to the undergraduate/post graduate students this year, which includes 54.7% female and 45.3% male students. Along with this, PhD degree were also awarded to 910 students in which 512 are female and 398 are male students. He said that it is a good thing that our daughters are performing very well. Regarding the figure of PhD degrees, the Vice-Chancellor said that this is the highest number ever in the history of our University and India too. He told that last year our University had created a record by awarding 802 PhD degrees. A total of 170 students, including 51 male and 119 female students, were awarded medals/prizes during the function. In the medical field, 47 students of DM/M.Ch were also awarded degrees on the occasion.

The President presented medals to these students

During the convocation, President Smt. Draupadi Murmu presented medals to 4 students with her own hands. Among these, Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma (Former President of India) Gold Medal was awarded to Medha Chauhan as the President’s Award. Aswathy MU was awarded the President’s Gold Medal for MSc Nursing. Payal Kajla was awarded the President’s Silver Medal in B.Sc.(Hons.) Nursing as well as Shraddha Vishwanathan Award for B.Sc.(Hons.) Nursing only. Tanish Soni was awarded the Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medal in Arts Stream by the President.