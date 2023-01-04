Delhi shivers at 4.4°C, Season’s coldest day

Delhi’s recorder a minimum temperature of 4.4°C on Wednesday morning the season’s lowest making the capital colder than Nainital and Dehradun.



A thick layer of fog lowered visibility to 200m, affecting the road and rail traffic.

Nearly 19 trains to Delhi were delayed by one to four hours due to the foggy weather, a Railways spokesperson said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared satellite images that showed a thick layer of fog over the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country.