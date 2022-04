WEB DESK

The national capital has reported the BA.2.12 variant of the COVID-19 for the first time, which is more transmissible than the Omicron variant (BA.2) of the virus, according to The Hindu.

The BA.2.12 is a sub lineage of the Omicron variant and was spotted during genome sequencing to find the current surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Officials are closely monitoring the BA.2.12 variant and the government has not yet officially made any comments about finding the variant in the city.